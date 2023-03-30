Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock Price Down 4.9%

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $15.15 and last traded at $15.18. Approximately 32,441 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 283,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MLYS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Mineralys Therapeutics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Mineralys Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In other news, CFO Adam Scott Levy acquired 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,612,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Hbm Healthcare Investments (Ca acquired 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,218,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,489,696. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy purchased 6,250 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 350,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,976. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,568,750 shares of company stock valued at $25,100,000.

Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing medicines to target diseases driven by abnormally elevated aldosterone. Mineralys Therapeutics Inc is based in RADNOR, Pa.

