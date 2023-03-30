Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.93

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $6.68. Mistras Group shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 213,371 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Mistras Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $197.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Mistras Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MG. Price Jennifer C. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 1,032,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 430,016 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 218,969 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 160,784 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,313,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after buying an additional 88,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Mistras Group by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,886 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 47,737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.