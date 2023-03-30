Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.93

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.93 and traded as high as $6.68. Mistras Group shares last traded at $6.55, with a volume of 213,371 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com raised Mistras Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.
Mistras Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $197.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.94.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Mistras Group Company Profile
MISTRAS Group, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled asset protection solutions. The firm serves the oil and gas, aerospace, power, infrastructure, and manufacturing markets. It operates through the following segments: Services, International Offers Services, and Products and Systems. The Services segment provides asset protection solutions primarily in North America, consisting primarily of non-destructive testing, inspection, mechanical, and engineering services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mistras Group (MG)
- The Squeeze Is On For EVGo, Rally To Follow
- Is The Bottom In For RH, Or Is This Just A Stopping Point?
- Dividend King H.B. Fuller Signals Slowing In 2023
- Is SoFi Technologies a Buy in the Midst of a Banking Crisis?
- 3 Companies That Just Started Paying Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.