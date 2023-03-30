Mitsui Chemicals (OTCMKTS:MITUY) Trading 4.9% Higher

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITUY – Get Rating) rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.92 and last traded at $12.87. Approximately 18,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 760% from the average daily volume of 2,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.02 and a 200-day moving average of $11.01.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc manufactures and sells petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Healthcare, Food and Packaging, Base Material, and Others. The Mobility segment covers the new product development support business (solution business) for elastomers, functional compounds, functional polymers, polypropylene compounds, automobiles and other industrial products.

