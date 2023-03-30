Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $699,000 Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 16,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 25,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of KO stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $61.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,835,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,777,449. The company has a market capitalization of $267.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.92 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 22.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on KO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.55.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other news, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 74,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total transaction of $4,344,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 219,790 shares in the company, valued at $12,903,870.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,137,823. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co engages in the manufacturing and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa, Latin America, North America, Asia Pacific, Global Ventures, and Bottling Investments. The company was founded by Asa Griggs Candler on May 8, 1886 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

