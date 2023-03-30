Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Increases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFV. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,545,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Efficient Advisors LLC now owns 272,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corp CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $556,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 147,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,416,000 after buying an additional 23,471 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

BATS EFV traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $47.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,795,386 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

