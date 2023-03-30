Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,907,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,331,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,011,000 after purchasing an additional 722,390 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter.

EFG stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,963 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.32. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

