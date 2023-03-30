Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 25,338 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,338 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 0.6% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,025,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.26 on Thursday, reaching $41.31. 101,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,121. The company has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $48.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.79.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.