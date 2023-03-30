Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 342 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 0.8% of Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $201.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,235,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $201.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $233.36.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

