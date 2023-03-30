Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Sells 484 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 311.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 93.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,295,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,160,281. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.35.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.