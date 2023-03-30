Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1,377.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. 2.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FAS traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.03. 1,130,208 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,787,824. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $48.86 and a one year high of $132.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.81.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

