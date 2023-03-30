Monero (XMR) Price Hits $154.97 on Major Exchanges

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 30th. One Monero coin can now be bought for $154.97 or 0.00551293 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Monero has traded 0.8% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.83 billion and approximately $105.52 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,112.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.09 or 0.00316950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012277 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00072048 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.01 or 0.00430493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,259,347 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

