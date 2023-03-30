MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) vs. QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Head to Head Review

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.7% of MoneyGram International shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of MoneyGram International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyGram International and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyGram International 2.61% -22.59% 0.89% QuoteMedia 2.76% -35.74% 7.74%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

MoneyGram International has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 0.4, indicating that its stock price is 60% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MoneyGram International and QuoteMedia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyGram International $1.31 billion 0.77 $34.20 million $0.34 30.71 QuoteMedia $15.17 million 1.49 $210,000.00 N/A N/A

MoneyGram International has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MoneyGram International and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyGram International 0 0 0 0 N/A QuoteMedia 0 0 1 0 3.00

QuoteMedia has a consensus price target of $0.35, suggesting a potential upside of 39.94%. Given QuoteMedia’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe QuoteMedia is more favorable than MoneyGram International.

Summary

QuoteMedia beats MoneyGram International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc. is a global payment services company, which engages in providing global money transfers, bill payment solutions, and money orders. It operates through the Global Funds Transfer (GFT) and Financial Paper Products (FPP) segments. The GFT segment provides money transfer services. The FPP segment offers money orders to consumers through retail and financial institutions. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About QuoteMedia

QuoteMedia, Inc. engages in the provision of financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations. It operates through the following product lines: Interactive Content and Data Applications, Data Feed Services, and Portfolio Management Systems. The Interactive Content and Data Applications product line consist of a suite of software applications that offers publicly traded company and market information to corporate clients via the Internet. The Data Feed Services product line includes raw streaming real-time market data delivered over the Internet or via dedicated telecommunication lines, and supplemental fundamental, historical, and analytical data, keyed to the same symbology. The Portfolio Management Systems product line consists of Quotestream, Quotestream Mobile, Quotestream Professional, and Web Portfolio Management systems. The company was founded by R. Keith Guelpa and Duane A. Nelson on June 28, 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, AZ.

