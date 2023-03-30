Monte Financial Group LLC Buys 415 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Monte Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVY. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 434.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:AVY traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $174.57. 87,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,251. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.15 and a 200 day moving average of $179.44. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $151.62 and a twelve month high of $204.37. The company has a market capitalization of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avery Dennison

In other Avery Dennison news, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total transaction of $693,212.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andres Alberto Lopez sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,055,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,315 shares in the company, valued at $239,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas Colisto sold 3,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.43, for a total value of $693,212.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,470.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,458 shares of company stock worth $1,898,948. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the Materials and Solutions Group segments. The Materials Group segment manufactures and sells pressure-sensitive label materials, films for graphic and reflective products, performance tapes and other adhesive products for industrial, medical and other applications, as well as fastener solutions.

Further Reading

