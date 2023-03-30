Monte Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,127 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 16,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 3,356 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 8,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $71.16. The stock had a trading volume of 6,869,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,858,281. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.18 and a 200 day moving average of $65.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

