Monte Financial Group LLC Sells 389 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 192.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.64.

Southern Stock Performance

Shares of SO stock remained flat at $69.34 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,526,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,395. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.