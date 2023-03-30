Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) is Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s 3rd Largest Position

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,874,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 150,070 shares during the period. Moody’s makes up approximately 11.6% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $522,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in Moody’s by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Moody’s from $329.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James cut Moody’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Moody’s from $289.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on Moody’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Moody’s from $294.00 to $293.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.67.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $3.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $302.65. 95,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 869,155. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $302.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 40.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $346.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.18. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.40%.

Insider Activity at Moody’s

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at $24,443,405. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,443,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.15, for a total value of $570,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,838 shares in the company, valued at $19,344,005.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,701 shares of company stock valued at $7,046,117. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Featured Articles

