Moonbeam Price Hits $0.37 on Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 30th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.37 or 0.00001293 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $223.14 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00061186 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00038974 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000242 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006845 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017614 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000187 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 606,207,830 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.

One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

Moonbeam Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.