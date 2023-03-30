Morgan Stanley Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$22.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 28.48% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Raymond James upgraded First Quantum Minerals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Joseph boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$31.55.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$30.76. The stock had a trading volume of 995,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,967. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.67 and a one year high of C$45.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.17.

In related news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$352,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Rudi Badenhorst sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.59, for a total transaction of C$35,867.00. 19.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

