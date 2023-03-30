Morgan Stanley Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.08.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

TSE:SU opened at C$41.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.88. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.38 and a 12 month high of C$53.62.

Suncor Energy Announces Dividend

Suncor Energy Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.85%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

