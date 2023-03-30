Morgan Stanley Cuts Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$58.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Rating) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from C$61.00 to C$58.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on SU. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Eight Capital upgraded Suncor Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$54.08.
Suncor Energy Stock Performance
TSE:SU opened at C$41.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$55.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.67, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$44.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$43.88. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$36.38 and a 12 month high of C$53.62.
Suncor Energy Announces Dividend
Suncor Energy Company Profile
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.
