Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD lessened its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 10,900 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %
Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 6,106,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,324,520. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.49. The company has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 1.22. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Argus lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.19.
Insider Activity at Uber Technologies
In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,327,968. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.
Uber Technologies Profile
Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.
