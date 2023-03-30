Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,809 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Tractor Supply makes up about 4.0% of Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,591,348.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock valued at $8,840,560 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.33. The stock had a trading volume of 164,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,181. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $229.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. BNP Paribas raised Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.10.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.