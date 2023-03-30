Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD Invests $282,000 in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 23,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.44, for a total transaction of $5,981,258.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,347.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,247 shares of company stock valued at $16,819,690. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

CAT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America raised shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.35.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $1.91 on Thursday, reaching $224.91. 581,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,341,167. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $240.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

