MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Has $250,000 Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,065 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 695.8% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,183 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.22.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

Ford Motor Price Performance

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,638,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock valued at $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.30. 37,548,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,886,414. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $17.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is -117.65%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.