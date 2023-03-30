MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises 1.9% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $4,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000.

Shares of IWV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.41. 34,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,107. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $201.82 and a 52 week high of $268.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.74. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

