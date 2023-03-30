MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Sells 357 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total transaction of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,666,178.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,641,340 shares of company stock worth $2,488,588,588. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of WMT stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,049,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,483,185. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.70, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.45% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.06.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.