M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Lifted to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has $155.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $178.00.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered M&T Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $180.80.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $122.40 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.82. M&T Bank has a 1 year low of $110.00 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 18.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTB. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 5,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,221,000 after buying an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 42.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 9,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

