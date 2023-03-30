MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €243.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) has been assigned a €243.00 ($261.29) price target by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.39% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €197.00 ($211.83) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €239.00 ($256.99) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays set a €239.00 ($256.99) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €280.00 ($301.08) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

Shares of MTX traded up €1.40 ($1.51) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €228.40 ($245.59). The stock had a trading volume of 86,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of €149.20 ($160.43) and a 12 month high of €236.20 ($253.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 52.39, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €228.08 and a 200 day moving average price of €200.58.

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.