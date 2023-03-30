Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Holdings Decreased by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,543,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461,726 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Mueller Industries worth $209,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLI. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mueller Industries by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Mueller Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Mueller Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Mueller Industries Increases Dividend

NYSE MLI traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.00. 110,759 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,753. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 1.10. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.29 and a 200-day moving average of $65.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Mueller Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Mueller Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 10.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total transaction of $130,558.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $38,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 603,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,275,325. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 1,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.43, for a total value of $130,558.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,077.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,666 shares of company stock worth $4,275,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of Domestic Piping Systems Group, Great Lakes Copper, Heatlink Group, European Operations, Trading Group, Jungwoo-Mueller, and Mueller Middle East.

Featured Stories

