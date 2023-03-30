Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) PT Lowered to $44.00 at Morgan Stanley

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Murphy Oil in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $51.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.00.

Murphy Oil stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.38. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $25.97 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.07.

Murphy Oil ( NYSE:MUR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). Murphy Oil had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Murphy Oil will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Louis W. Utsch sold 10,902 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $474,237.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,424. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $392,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Murphy Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Natixis purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,401 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Murphy Oil by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 336,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,190,000. 77.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

