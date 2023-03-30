My DeFi Pet Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $736,057.80 (DPET)

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One My DeFi Pet token can now be bought for about $0.0678 or 0.00000241 BTC on exchanges. My DeFi Pet has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and $736,057.80 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, My DeFi Pet has traded down 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000105 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019152 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About My DeFi Pet

My DeFi Pet (CRYPTO:DPET) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,201 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for My DeFi Pet is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.

DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

Buying and Selling My DeFi Pet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

