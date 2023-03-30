Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Price Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $53.19 and last traded at $53.24. Approximately 466,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,402,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.90.

Specifically, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $143,999.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,390 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,060.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $70,906.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 529,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,799,644.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $143,999.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 195,366 shares of company stock worth $9,223,194. Corporate insiders own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Natera from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Natera Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.62.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.03. Natera had a negative net margin of 66.79% and a negative return on equity of 106.67%. The business had revenue of $217.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Natera in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Natera by 4,595.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 970.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

