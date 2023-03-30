Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Navigator worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Navigator in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 20.4% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 14,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Navigator during the second quarter worth approximately $178,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 500.5% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 21,058 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 17,551 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Navigator by 6.5% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVGS stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.60. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $15.21.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVGS. TheStreet raised Navigator from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Navigator in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handy-size liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders.

