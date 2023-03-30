nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.04-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5-113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $111.47 million. nCino also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.36-0.40 EPS.

nCino Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of nCino stock opened at $22.90 on Thursday. nCino has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $47.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.44 and its 200 day moving average is $28.13. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.27 and a beta of 0.36.

Get nCino alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on nCino from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of nCino in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, nCino currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.83.

Insider Transactions at nCino

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nCino

In related news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total value of $55,959.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,312.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 5,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $173,083.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,882,439.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $55,959.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,467,312.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,445 shares of company stock valued at $514,063 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in nCino by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of nCino during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of nCino by 414.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

nCino Company Profile

(Get Rating)

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.