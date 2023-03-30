Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) Short Interest Update

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,500 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the February 28th total of 161,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nelnet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NNI stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.94. 38,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,756. Nelnet has a 12-month low of $72.94 and a 12-month high of $99.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 49.19 and a current ratio of 49.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.63%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Nelnet in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Nelnet by 118.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 14,070 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Nelnet by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,835 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Nelnet in the second quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, Dean Capital Management increased its holdings in Nelnet by 10.9% in the second quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 21,847 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the following segments: Loan Servicing and Systems (LSS), Education Technology, Services, and Payment Processing (ETS&PP), Asset Generation and Management (AGM), Nelnet Bank, and Communications.

