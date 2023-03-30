Neo Lithium (OTCMKTS:NTTHF) Trading Up 0.4%

Neo Lithium Corp. (OTCMKTS:NTTHF – Get Rating) was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.12 and last traded at $5.10. Approximately 67,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 145,100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.
Neo Lithium Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.
About Neo Lithium
Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. It focuses on lithium salar and brine reservoir complex in Catamarca Province, Argentina. The company was founded on January 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
