Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.

Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,342 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 10.0% during the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 27.6% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,075 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total value of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix Trading Up 2.1 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. New Street Research assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $304.00 target price on the stock. Cfra upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Netflix from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $343.13.

Shares of NFLX stock traded up $7.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,819,228. The company has a 50 day moving average of $333.34 and a 200 day moving average of $297.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $396.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.