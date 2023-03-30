Netlist (NASDAQ:NLST) Trading Up 5.5%

Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLST – Get Rating) shares were up 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 455,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 795,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netlist in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Netlist alerts:

Netlist Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $947.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.