Network International (LON:NETW) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Network International (LON:NETW – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($5.77) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 89.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Network International from GBX 390 ($4.79) to GBX 360 ($4.42) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 412.50 ($5.07).

Network International Stock Up 2.1 %

Network International stock traded up GBX 5 ($0.06) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 247.80 ($3.04). The stock had a trading volume of 1,599,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,361,553. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 172.70 ($2.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 362.40 ($4.45). The company has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,252.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 269.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 296.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.76.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions, which include payment solutions, such as N-Genius payment device, N-Genius mini payment device, and On-the-Go payment device; retail integrated and hospitality solutions; and N-Genius online, buy now pay later, and DPO pay online payment solutions.

