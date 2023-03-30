NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Trading 0.7% Higher

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.56. 4,078 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 30,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NeuroPace from $2.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on NeuroPace in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

NeuroPace Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 8.02, a current ratio of 8.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $114.46 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional Trading of NeuroPace

NeuroPace ( NASDAQ:NPCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.04. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 97.12% and a negative net margin of 103.43%. The business had revenue of $12.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in NeuroPace in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NeuroPace by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,945 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuroPace during the 2nd quarter valued at about $446,000. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace Company Profile

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Featured Articles

