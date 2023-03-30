New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Stock Price Down 2.8%

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.92 and last traded at $4.92. 40,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 179,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.85.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in New Found Gold by 202.2% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 35,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 24,073 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in New Found Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $161,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in New Found Gold by 110.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the period. 22.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Found Gold

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 86 mineral licenses and 6,041 claims covering an area of 151,030 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.