New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decrease of 33.9% from the February 28th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

New World Development Stock Performance

New World Development stock remained flat at $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,777. New World Development has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36.

New World Development Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a $0.0243 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th.

About New World Development

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Its property portfolio includes residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

