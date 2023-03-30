Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ)

Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMQ. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 177,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

IBMQ opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.99.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2028. IBMQ was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

