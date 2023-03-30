Newton One Investments LLC Acquires 2,020 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 84,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 622.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VT opened at $91.04 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.50. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $76.80 and a one year high of $103.48. The company has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

