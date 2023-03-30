Newton One Investments LLC Has $17.65 Million Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Newton One Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 11.4% of Newton One Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $17,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSV stock opened at $76.21 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $77.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.37.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

