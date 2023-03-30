Newton One Investments LLC Sells 165 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Newton One Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 3.0% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth $1,215,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Emerson Electric by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Argus cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EMR opened at $85.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $72.40 and a 52 week high of $100.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 19.79%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Further Reading

