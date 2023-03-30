Newton One Investments LLC Sells 90 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Newton One Investments LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Newton One Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Element Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $136.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $96.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $151.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.27.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

