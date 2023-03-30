NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Shares Acquired by Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd.

Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. owned about 0.24% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 422,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,399,000 after acquiring an additional 34,100 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 516,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,854,000 after buying an additional 39,140 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 72,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 43,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 109,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 64,167 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NXRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut NexPoint Residential Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

NexPoint Residential Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

NexPoint Residential Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.61. The stock had a trading volume of 34,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.85. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.04.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -479.99%.

NexPoint Residential Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.