Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) Short Interest Up 292.0% in March

Posted by on Mar 30th, 2023

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYYGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,900 shares, an increase of 292.0% from the February 28th total of 33,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Stock Performance

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.96. 18,280 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,923. The stock has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.50. Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $6.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $4.43.

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha (OTCMKTS:NPNYYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha

(Get Rating)

Nippon Yusen KK operates as a global logistics enterprise offering ocean, land, and air transportation services. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Liner, Air Freight, Logistics, Irregular Specialized Liner, Real Estate and Others. The Liner segment engages in the oceangoing cargo shipping, transportation agency , container terminal, port transportation and tugboat businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.