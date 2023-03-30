Norcros (LON:NXR) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $193.24

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 193.24 ($2.37) and traded as low as GBX 182.29 ($2.24). Norcros shares last traded at GBX 186 ($2.29), with a volume of 5,399 shares changing hands.
Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 365 ($4.48) target price on shares of Norcros in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.
The company has a market cap of £161.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.80, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 203.04 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 193.18.
Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.
