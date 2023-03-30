Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 216.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,044,472 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $218,973,000 after acquiring an additional 714,737 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,330,991 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $529,811,000 after buying an additional 557,432 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,324,376 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $277,655,000 after buying an additional 512,626 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 169.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 225,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,284,000 after buying an additional 141,733 shares during the period. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $236.00 to $232.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $266.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.83.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE:NSC opened at $207.25 on Thursday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $291.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.01. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.85%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

